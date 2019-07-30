Ashley Olsen Spotted Wearing Potential Engagement Ring While On Date Night With BF Louis Eisner

Is there an Olsen twin marriage on the horizon? Ashley Olsen was spotted with a ring on THAT finger while grabbing a bite to eat with her artist boyfriend, Louis Eisner!

With how secretive Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 33, are with their private lives, it would totally be on brand if Ashley got engaged while no one was looking. The child star-turned-designer was spotted wearing a “mystery band” on her engagement finger, according to MEGA, while grabbing dinner with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, 30, at an Italian restaurant in Pacific Palisades on July 29. The “mystery band” in question was dark in color, so if it was an engagement ring, it could be considered “unconventional.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Ashley’s camp for clarification on this piece of jewelry, and we’ll update the post with any additional information when it comes to light.

It’s easier to find out President Donald Trump’s Twitter password than it is to learn anything about the Olsen twins’ personal lives. So, it’s unclear when Ashley and Louis started dating. It’s a safe bet to assume they began their romance back in 2017, the same year that Ashley broke it off with financier Richard Sachs, 60. Ashley and Richard dated for five months before their reported breakup. They reportedly remained “friends” after the breakup, and Ashley called the romance off because she wanted to “focus on her clothing line right now.” Neither Richard or Ashley spoke about their rumored relationship, but with how the Olsen twins keep everything out of the spotlight, the silence wasn’t that surprising.

So, who is Ashley’s new bae? Louis is a bicoastal artist that grew up in California, according to Elle. His mother is a famous fashion photographer and jewelry designer. He went to Colombia University to study Art History, and joined Still House Group, a collective of young artists, after he graduated. His abstract art style has attracted the eye of some socialites, as Ivanka Trump apparently bought one of his pieces in 2013.

He and Ashley reportedly started dating in February 2017. Supposedly, they met through mutual high school friends and have known each other for more than five years. They were apparently seen together in public for the first time at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden on Oct. 2017. Louis reportedly likes his privacy, even more so than Ashley, which is why he hasn’t been seen on her arm at any high-profile red-carpeted events.