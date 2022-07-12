Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 36, Make Rare Public Appearance Together While Shopping In LA

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen emerged for a very rare public appearance together on Tuesday! The famous twins, 36, were seen July 12 shopping on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. In photos, the duo was seen looking low-key in dark pants, sunglasses, and face masks. The famous former child stars both wore their hair down and wavy around their shoulders. Mary-Kate and Ashley aren’t often seen together in public, but they did make an appearance at former Full House co-star Bob Saget’s funeral in January.

Back on October 22, The Row designers, looking as fashionable as ever, were seen in New York City stepping outside a building to smoke. Separately, Ashley was seen at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November, where the duo was nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row. Much more recently, Mary-Kate was seen competing at the 8th Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event, which is part of the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour.

Their younger sister, Wandavision star Elizabeth Olsen, is a much more frequent sight on red carpets, alongside her husband Robbie Arnett — though she is similarly private, and it was only recently revealed that she’s been married since before the coronavirus pandemic. In a 2021 interview, the twins explained their decision to keep their private lives on the down low.

View Related Gallery Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Through The Years: From Child Stars To Fashion Queens Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen Attending the Vsda Convention Las Vegas Nevada July 11 1993 © Joseph Marzullo / Retna Ltd Olsen, Mary Kate & Olsen, Ashley Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bob D'Amico/Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884859l) Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen Full House - 1989 Lorimar/Warner Bros USA Television

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told Vice’s i-D Magazine. in June 2021, when discussing their iconic minimalist style. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley, added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

Fascinatingly, the elusive twins, already a globally recognized brand by the time they started their fashion line in 2006, admitted that they didn’t even want to be the faces of their own design brand. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told the publication.