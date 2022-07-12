Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, 36, Make Rare Public Appearance Together While Shopping In LA

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were seen shopping together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 12. The famous designer twins are very rarely seen side by side.

By:
July 12, 2022 11:57PM EDT
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Brooklyn Museum, New York, USA - 03 Jun 2019
wes, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Fashion designer twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are escorted to their car after some shopping on trendy Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - Mary Kate Olsen on Dunotaire - Prix Joone (CSI 1) during the 8th edition of the "Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping" at the Champ de Mars in Paris, France. Pictured: Mary Kate Olsen BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen emerged for a very rare public appearance together on Tuesday! The famous twins, 36, were seen July 12 shopping on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. In photos, the duo was seen looking low-key in dark pants, sunglasses, and face masks. The famous former child stars both wore their hair down and wavy around their shoulders. Mary-Kate and Ashley aren’t often seen together in public, but they did make an appearance at former Full House co-star Bob Saget’s funeral in January.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shop on Melrose in Lose Angeles on July 12, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Back on October 22, The Row designers, looking as fashionable as ever, were seen in New York City stepping outside a building to smoke. Separately, Ashley was seen at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November, where the duo was nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row. Much more recently, Mary-Kate was seen competing at the 8th Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event, which is part of the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour.

Their younger sister, Wandavision star Elizabeth Olsen, is a much more frequent sight on red carpets, alongside her husband Robbie Arnett — though she is similarly private, and it was only recently revealed that she’s been married since before the coronavirus pandemic. In a 2021 interview, the twins explained their decision to keep their private lives on the down low.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told Vice’s i-D Magazine. in June 2021, when discussing their iconic minimalist style. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley, added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shop in Los Angeles. (BACKGRID)

Fascinatingly, the elusive twins, already a globally recognized brand by the time they started their fashion line in 2006, admitted that they didn’t even want to be the faces of their own design brand. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told the publication.

