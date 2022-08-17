Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed 2 Weeks After Devastating Car Crash

Nearly two weeks after Anne Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista, Los Angeles home, her cause of death resulting from the accident has officially been revealed. The Six Days Seven Nights star died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, HollywoodLife can confirm. Anne’s death was also officially listed as an accident. Per documents, she also suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” that was a “significant condition” for her following the fiery crash.

Anne was 53 at the time of her death. On August 5, 2022, the actress was allegedly seen speeding before crashing her car into an unoccupied home, igniting both the structure and her car. Following the accident, the Donnie Brasco star reportedly went into a coma and remained in extremely critical condition in the week between the crash and her death. But by Friday, August 12, it was apparent the iconic actress and ex of Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t going to survive.

She was declared legally dead (brain dead) that day. Anne was taken off life support two days later on Sunday, August 14, after a recipient for organ donation was found.

This is a developing story.