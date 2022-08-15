Jennifer Aniston Rocks Mismatched Bikini On Beach Vacay With Pals: Photos

Summer’s not over yet! Jennifer Aniston gave fans a look at her epic beach vacation in a new photo set on Instagram on Monday, August 15. The We’re The Millers star, 53, looked like she had lots of fun in the sun with her friends on a relaxing getaway. She also showed off some of her amazing bathing suits from throughout the trip, and she definitely can’t wait for more vacation time. “Take us back,” she captioned the post.

One of Jennifer’s bikinis that made a lot of appearances in the many photos she shared was a sexy mismatched swimsuit. The top was a plain black top, while the bikini bottoms were bright pink. She also rocked a large sunhat to get a little bit of shade during the tropical vacation. She showed off the looks in a couple of different shots, including a selfie and a picture of her with the hat resting on her face.

It looked like she and her pals had an amazing time with perfect weather. She also shared a video, where she panned across the empty beach with light sand and a blue ocean! Some of the other shots included a friend working on a laptop, and a trio walking on the beach. One of her other looks included a light blue dress with a beige bag over her shoulder.

Jennifer has clearly been having a wonderful summertime! Aside from the fun getaway with her buddies, The Morning Show star kicked off the summer by debuting a new shorter haircut back in June, and it seems like she’s had a lot of time to relax and have fun, making the most of the warm weather. Earlier in August, she shared a series of photos of herself having a calm Sunday morning with her dogs.

Aside from her summer fun, Jennifer has made a few public appearances for special occasions. Earlier in the season, she celebrated her dad John Aniston, 89, getting a special honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards for his decades of soap opera work. She also was a special guest on the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in May, where she slow-danced with her friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.