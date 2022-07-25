Jennifer Aniston, 53, Rocks A Black Bikini Top For Sexy Beach Selfie On Summer Getaway: Photo

Jennifer Aniston, 53, was the picture perfect sight of summer in her latest social media pic! The actress posed for a new selfie while wearing a black bikini top and straw hat at a beach during a vacation, in the snapshot. She also rocked light-framed sunglasses and appeared to have no makeup on as her wavy hair was down.

Jennifer captioned her new gorgeous photo with appropriate emojis, including a waving hand, a sun, and a red heart. It didn’t take long for her fans to reply with several compliments and words of support. “Are you really 53?” one follower asked while another called her “charming as always.” A third wrote, “You’re a beauty! I love you!”

Jennifer’s latest selfie comes after she made headlines for chopping her hair into a long bob at the start of the summer. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, took to his own Instagram to share pics of the cut as she posed alongside him in a black and white patterned dress. “nothing better than a fresh summer cut✂️for @jenniferaniston Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way),” he wrote in the caption. “A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer.”

Jennifer’s new hairstyle was quite different from her usual long tresses and great for the warmer weather. As she’s proved in the past, she can pull off just about any length of hair whenever she wants. From the shorter cut known as “the Rachel,” based on her Friends character, to a blowout style with a lot of waves and layers, the talented star always manages to look fantastic!

One memorable social media video clip that showed off a long straight hairstyle was a recent one that included her Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The two beauties posed in shirts that read, “Friends Forever” on the front as they made funny faces and smiled for the camera. It was an awesome photo for the fans of the iconic sitcom and like her latest pic, brought on a lot of happy comments.