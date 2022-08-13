Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Plunging One Piece Swimsuit On Boat Getaway With Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, shimmered in beauty during her latest fun-filled trip. The model took to her Instagram story to share several photos and video clips of her and her family, including her kids, Anja, 13, and Noah, 10, embracing the sunlight on a boat and in the water in Montenegro. She rocked a flattering one-piece swimsuit that had a multi-colored design on it and sunglasses as her long hair was down and blowing in the breeze.

Like Alessandra, her kids showed off stylish swimsuits as well. Anja wore a light blue bikini while Noah blue and black swim shorts as they happily posed with their mom on the boat. The blue water could be seen behind them and it looked like a perfect day.

Just days before her latest pics and videos were shared, Alessandra made headlines for sharing other photos of herself posing in an eye-catching bikini. She was sitting in the shallow end of the pool at the Dukley Hotel and Resort in Montenegro, in the memorable photos and looked as relaxed as could be. “Vacation mode,” she appropriately captioned the gems.

This isn’t the first vacation in which Alessandra looked amazing. She also turned heads last month when she visited the Amalfi coast. She wore a lime green strapless bikini top under a long lime green and pink striped dress that was buttoned in the middle and had a slit on one side, during the vacation, and added sunglasses as her long hair was down. She also posted a photo of herself with her hair up as she wore just the bikini top and sunglasses.

“When in Italy,” Alessandra captioned the post. She added pics that showed incredible views of the water and delicious-looking food and drinks, proving she knows how to appreciate nature and various menu items. Her gal pal, Rachel Dobriner, also joined her for the memorable days and posed with Alessandra in one of the pics.