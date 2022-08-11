Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.

While many know Diane from such films as Annie Hall, Something’s Gotta Give and the Godfather franchise, some fans are surprised to discover she never married and became a mother in her 50s when she adopted Dexter and Duke. “Motherhood has completely changed me,” Diane once told Film Monthly. “It’s just about the most completely humbling experience that I’ve ever had.”

Even after winning an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and AFI Life Achievement Award, the First Wives Club star said she always knew there was more to life than acting and so she wanted to try her hand at parenting. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time,” she told Access Online in 2008. “So I plunged in.”

In 1996, Diane adopted Dexter, who was born a year earlier. The young beauty didn’t follow in her mother’s Tinseltown footsteps, although she has accompanied Diane on many a red carpet. And the University of Arizona alum certainly gushes about her incredible mom, as she shared a snap of the pair on Mother’s Day 2014 with the caption, “I’m so thankful to have been adopted by such a strong, beautiful, and talented woman. I couldn’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me. I love you!”

Dexter’s little brother Duke was welcomed to the family in 2001. Much like his sister, Duke appears to keep a low profile and is quite the private person. Although he has not yet taken to his mother’s interest in acting, he has rubbed elbows with the glitterati, as he posted a super cute snap with Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne to his Instagram. He also appears to enjoy cooking, as he has shared numerous chef tutorials on social media, including one where he and a friend prepare steak and eggs for breakfast.

Another hobby of his appears to be photography, as he runs a separate Instagram account where he publishes his gorgeous photos. The collection includes tropical landscapes, gritty cityscapes and snaps of his international travels. He has quite the eye! Diane must be tickled pink, as she herself is an accomplished photographer, having published several books of her work. In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Diane said her mother influenced her to pick up a camera. “She encouraged me to save pictures. ‘Don’t forget,’ she’d say. Photographs have such an impact—more than words. They are so visceral and intense.’”