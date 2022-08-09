Margot Robbie Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini While Yachting With Husband & Rami Malek: Photos

Image Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Margot Robbie has ditched her Barbie dreamhouse for a well-earned vacation along the Spanish coast. The Barbie star, 32, was photographed letting loose on a gorgeous yacht anchored off the coast of the Spanish island of Formentera over the weekend with Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, her husband, Tom Ackerley, and several of their friends in photos that can be seen here. Margot shined as bright as the sun in a two-toned yellow striped bikini, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

The trip looked like the ultimate summer getaway, as the group was seen getting ready to jump off the yacht into the warm Mediterranean waters below, Margot with a huge grin on her face. The Wolf of Wall Street actress also got some one-on-one time with her husband, who donned ombré blue swim trunks. The pair were spotted relaxing on a swimming platform after taking a dip in the gorgeous blue sea.

Rami was seen on the yacht donning a white tee and black shades, but he did not appear to partake in the water activities.

The enviable vacation came just days after Variety reported Margot earned $12.5 million for portraying Barbie in her highly anticipated comedy by Greta Gerwig, where she stars opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken. The heavy payday moved Margot to the top of the list of highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Ryan is expected to make $12.5 million as well.

Margot and Ryan were seen filming an intense rollerblading scene at the end of June, during which a male actor (in character) smacked Barbie’s behind, prompting her to slap him in the face. Margot looked like the ultimate ’80s athlete in her adorable ensemble of bright pink biker shorts worn under a multi-colored thong bodysuit and a matching visor. Ken looked totally tubular in a shorts and button-down tank combo that matched Barbie’s outfit and wore pink shorts underneath.

Margot celebrated her 32nd birthday on the set of Barbie with a Barbie cake, per People. A real Barbie doll was at the center of the cake, and she was surrounded by a skirt made of cake that was covered in bright pink icing. “Happy Birthday Barbie Margot!” was written across the skirt in light pink letters.