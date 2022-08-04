Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Gush Over ‘Beautiful’ Partnership For Fresh Vine: We’re A Great Team

What’s better than sharing a bottle of wine with your bestie? Not having to worry about a scathing hangover or the price tag! BFFs Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev sought out to create a delicious, accessible, lower carb, lower calorie premium wine brand in 2019 and they’ve done just that with their ever-expanding Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Fresh off the release of their crisp Sauvignon Blanc, the ladies spoke in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com about all the exciting things ahead and the incredible opportunity they’ve had to partner on this venture.

“Nina is my Godsend…I’ll have a thought or a feeling about something and maybe I’ll beat around the bush to try to figure out how to say it or maybe I won’t ever say it, but Nina just comes right out and says it, so with our business that’s so helpful. I really value and respect Nina’s ability to think very quickly and be able to say it in a way that is direct and forward-thinking,” Julianne explained. “I’ve known that about Nina our whole friendship, but to actually watch it and be a part of it in collaboration. It’s really cool not just to witness it, but also to know that she’s my best friend, she’s got my back, she’s got her back, and she’s got our company’s back. It’s beautiful.”

Nina went ahead to praise the Rock Of Ages star’s “palette” and “eloquent way” of describing wine when they do tastings at their Napa Valley vineyard. “That’s why together with such a good team, because I’ll describe what I’m thinking, what I’m feeling, what I want more of and Julianne will be like, ‘What she’s saying is…’ And it’s really great to have in real time a sophisticated translator!”

View Related Gallery Nina Dobrev -- Pics Nina Dobrev Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In addition to releasing their Sauvignon Blanc last month, the ladies also announced Fresh Vine’s partnership with True Food Kitchen, the nation’s leading health-driven restaurant brand. The establishment now carries Fresh Vine’s Chardonnay varietal across its 44 restaurants. Just weeks ago, it was announced that Fresh Vine’s Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir varietals will be available via the grocery delivery app GoPuff for immediate delivery to customers in 15 states. “I feel like all of our milestones have been pinch me moments!” Julianne enthused. “There’s been so many milestone moments that we don’t take for granted. We know that we’re on a very fast pace with Fresh Vine, and it’s just a testament of how great the product is, and how amazing our team is and our winemaker.”

“We’re constantly thinking about ways to expand and explore, just by listening to the customers, too,” Nina added. “We definitely have some really fun ideas that we can’t share yet! But, there are some innovative ways that I feel like we’re starting to lock down for some new products and new ways to experience the product!”

Today, Aug. 4th, for National White Wine Day, Fresh Vine Wine will be offering 10% off when you use the code WhiteWine10 to shop on FreshVineWine.com!