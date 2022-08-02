Shakira Rocks Peach Summer Dress While Out With Her Sons, 7 & 9, After She’s Charged With Tax Fraud

Shakira, 45, kept two of the closest people in her life by her side on Aug. 2: her sons! The singer, who is facing up to eight years in prison after recently being charged with tax fraud, was photographed holding the hands of Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, who she shares with Spanish football player Gerard Pique, 35, as she made her way through an airport before leaving Miami, FL. She looked gorgeous in a peach summer dress, during the outing, and had her long hair down as she paired the look with white platform sandals.

At one point, the doting mom looked at the camera and gave a hint of a smile as she strolled on by. Her boys wore matching outfits that included bright orange t-shirts, black shorts, and orange and black sneakers. The beauty also carried a purse that matched her dress around one wrist.

Before her latest outing, Shakira’s tax fraud charge left many of her fans shocked. Prosecutors in Spain accused her of defrauding the government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes while living in the country from 2012 to 2014. She responded by rejecting a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office and the case is now going to court. She “is fully confident of her innocence” and considers the case “a violation of her rights,” her rep told Reuters.

Shakira also “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,” the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement, per Billboard. Furthermore, the “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner claims she paid $17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax office said she owed and says she has no outstanding debt with the agency.

Just a week before news of the charge went public, Shakira was spotted stepping into a vehicle during a vacation in Mexico. She was all smiles as she wore a dark-colored t-shirt and denim shorts during the photographed outing. She also added a fannypack and sunglasses to her look as her sons, who were also on the trip, walked alongside her.