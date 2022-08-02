Maddie Ziegler Shares Kiss With Eddie Benjamin While Making Their Red Carpet Debut: Photo

Maddie Ziegler, 19, and her boyfriend Eddie Benjamin, 21, made their red carpet debut as a couple on August 1. The former Dance Moms star and the Australian singer-songwriter, who have been dating for over two and a half years, attended the premiere for Brad Pitt and Joey King‘s new movie Bullet Train at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The adorable couple shared a romantic kiss on the carpet which was captured by the cameras.

Maddie and Eddie matched in all-black outfits for the star-studded event. The Music actress wore a formal plunging black dress with a sexy slit. She accessorized her look with a pair of black heels and gold bracelets. Eddie, who is famous for writing songs for stars like Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, and Justin Bieber, looked so handsome in a buttoned-up black silk shirt with matching dress pants and loafers.

While on the carpet, Eddie sweetly kissed Maddie on the cheek for an adorable couple shot. The stars also posed for individual snapshots at the premiere. Maddie looked so fierce as she posed in front of a sign for the action-comedy film, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, and Sandra Bullock.

Maddie has been dating Eddie since 2019 and she most recently discussed the romance in an interview from January 2022. “I feel very excited every day that I get to date him,” Maddie told ET. “We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It’s like I’m just hanging out with my best friend every day. It’s really fun. It’s honestly the best. I love it.”

Furthermore, The Fallout actress revealed that she and Eddie “inspire each other” in their respective careers. “We feed off of each other so much. I think it’s so cool that we push each other every day,” she shared. “He’s just been so supportive. I’m just his biggest fan.”