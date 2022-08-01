Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini Bottoms & Sheer Crop Top On The Beach: Photos

Kim Kardashian is looking incredible in an Incredibles-themed tee! The sexy mother of four, 41, took to Instagram on August 1 to show off her fit physique as she walked through aqua blue water in skimpy white bikini bottoms and a wet white tee that gave a peek of a white tank top underneath. The cropped, skin-tight tee featured light blue trim around the neckline and arms and had “The Incredibles” written across the chest in dark blue lettering.

Throughout the carousel of photos she posted, the bleached-hair beauty smized directly at the camera and playfully turned away from it as she ran her fingers through her wet locks. She let the stunning snapshots do all the talking and left the images without a caption. It is not clear where or when the photos were taken, as she vacationed with her family in Turks and Caicos at the beginning of July, but the trip has been over for a few weeks.

The sizzling snapshots are the first Kim posted to her feed since she shared a video of her iconic mother, Kris Jenner, 66, showing off her makeup-free face to detail her nighttime skincare routine to promote Kim’s brand-new skincare line, SKKN, which launched in June. In the video, Kris gushed over Kim’s cleanser, exfoliant, oils, and more, and the fact that she found a new skincare regiment she actually liked at her age. “I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” she noted.

Kim has also revealed her natural skin several times since dropping her makeup line in order to promote it. She shared a skincare regimen of her own a week before her brand’s debut, plus a video of herself using her exfoliator, which retails for $55. And on July 25, she took to Instagram to promote her SKKN Oil Drops with photos that showed her posing in a bathtub while applying the drops. “Brighten, hydrate, and glow with the @SKKN Oil Drops,” the SKIMS founder captioned the slideshow of fun photos.

Between her nearly naked bathtub photos and having the most famous momager of all time behind her, Kim certainly has the PR game mastered!