JoJo Siwa Smiles Brightly At ‘HSMTMTS’ Premiere in 1st Photos Since Candace Cameron Bure Drama

A little Hollywood drama seems to be doing JoJo Siwa just fine as she appeared on the red carpet for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on Wednesday, July 27 looking fierce and fresh. After a recent dustup with Candace Cameron Bure over calling the Full House actress “rude” (more on that below), the “Boomerang” singer was all smiles at the Disney show event in her signature outrageous style complete with sparkling rainbow leggings and a metallic fringed jacket.

In case you missed the latest development in the JoJo/Candace non-feud, the Dance Moms alum,19, detailed what exactly went down to make her finger Candace as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in a viral July 24 TikTok video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” she explained to Page Six on July 27, referring to a red-carpet premiere of Fuller House.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” she added. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

For Candace’s part, she picked up the phone immediately when she saw the TikTok video to talk it out with JoJo. In an Instagram post, Candace said the phone conversation brought her up to speed about declining a photograph with an 11-year-old JoJo at the Fuller House premiere. To add salt to the wound, JoJo said Candace then snapped pictures with other people. But the call was a healing one. “She goes, ‘I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,’” Candace recalled. “And I go, ‘I broke your 11-year-old heart.’ …Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry.”

“All good, all good on the JoJo front,” she added. “And I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, you know, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”