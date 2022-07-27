Kim Zolciak Twins In Black String Bikini With Daughter, Ariana, 20, On Her 44th Birthday: Pic

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Zolciak, it is that she loves to match with her two daughters and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Kim was celebrating her 44th birthday back in May and she posted a throwback photo from her birthday party with her 20-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann.

Kim posted the photo with the caption, “Me and my baby @arianabiermann on my birthday back in May!!! RED SOLO CUP LETSSSS HAVE A PARTY DONT BE TARDY (before you ask… I’m 5’8 and Ariana is 5’3” In the photo, both Kim and Ariana rocked black string bikinis.

The mother-daughter-duo sat on a wooden storage bin in the backyard as they showed off their fabulous figures. Kim had her blonde hair thrown up in a messy bun while drinking out of a red solo cup and she accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ariana rocked a pair of massive rose-colored sunglasses with her brown hair down in a voluminous blowout. Both of their bikinis featured super tiny triangle tops while Ariana’s bottoms featured side-tie strings. Kim’s bottoms were high-rise and had very thin straps on the sides.

Meanwhile, just a day later, Kim posted a sexy video to her Instagram story wearing yet another sexy black bikini. In the video, she was lying on a towel on her stomach with her hair thrown up into a messy bun. The top showed off ample cleavage, while her husband, Kroy Biermann, was in the background wearing a bucket hat. She posted the video with the caption, “Get yourself a man that rubs you,” as Kroy smiled in the background.