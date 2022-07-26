Sarah Hyland Rocks Sexy Bikini In Underwater Cave During Bridal Party In Mexico: Photo

Sarah Hyland's toned figure was on display as she posed and celebrated with a gorgeous friend, ahead of her wedding to Wells Adams.

By:
July 26, 2022 5:23PM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Gigi Hadid rocks a tiny yellow bikini while relaxing on a yacht in the bay of Saint-Tropez on Sunday. Gigi is joined by David and Victoria Beckham on the super yacht. Pictured: Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT / MEGA - BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eva Longoria shows off her incredible bikini body on the beach in Marbella. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880578_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: HEM/BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland, 31, knows how to throw a bridal party! The actress took to Instagram to share a photo from her recent celebration in Mexico with a group of friends, which included Vanessa Hudgens, and she looked fantastic. She posed in a light blue bikini and heart-shaped sunglasses while standing under an underwater cave in Yucatán, located between Cancun, Tulum and The Riviera Maya, with a friend, who also wore a swimsuit, in the epic snapshot.

The bride-to-be, who is getting hitched to Wells Adams, had her curly hair down and accessorized with some jewelry, including a necklace, during the fun time. They also seemed to carve out the word “BRIDE” in the sand below them, proving they were hyped up about the upcoming new title for the Modern Family star. “Not one ‘Diamond in the Rough’ but two 💎 #caveofwonders Thank you @casaaramara #casaaramara ✨,” she captioned the pic.

Sarah’s fans were quick to respond with comments that were supportive and expressed excitement about her soon-to-be marriage. “Wonderful!” one fan wrote while another shared, “Enjoy your beach vacation.” A third called her “amazing” and many others shared heart emojis.

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland showing off a bikini on a boat. (HEM/BACKGRID)

Before Sarah shared her latest memorable photo from her bridal party, she wowed with a pic from her bachelorette party last week. It was also in Mexico and she posed in a one-piece white swimsuit that had “BRIDE” on the front of it in black as all her friends surrounded her with smiles. The group was enjoying time on a boat and the photo looked like the perfect summer moment!

Sarah’s celebrations come after she and Wells got engaged in July 2019 and although they had wedding plans set to take place sooner than 2022, the COVID pandemic apparently put them on hold. Back in 2020, a source told us that the couple was excited to walk down the aisle as soon as they could. “Sarah and Wells can’t wait to make things official and know it will be special no matter what,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

More From Our Partners

ad