Sarah Hyland Rocks Sexy Bikini In Underwater Cave During Bridal Party In Mexico: Photo

Sarah Hyland, 31, knows how to throw a bridal party! The actress took to Instagram to share a photo from her recent celebration in Mexico with a group of friends, which included Vanessa Hudgens, and she looked fantastic. She posed in a light blue bikini and heart-shaped sunglasses while standing under an underwater cave in Yucatán, located between Cancun, Tulum and The Riviera Maya, with a friend, who also wore a swimsuit, in the epic snapshot.

The bride-to-be, who is getting hitched to Wells Adams, had her curly hair down and accessorized with some jewelry, including a necklace, during the fun time. They also seemed to carve out the word “BRIDE” in the sand below them, proving they were hyped up about the upcoming new title for the Modern Family star. “Not one ‘Diamond in the Rough’ but two 💎 #caveofwonders Thank you @casaaramara #casaaramara ✨,” she captioned the pic.

Sarah’s fans were quick to respond with comments that were supportive and expressed excitement about her soon-to-be marriage. “Wonderful!” one fan wrote while another shared, “Enjoy your beach vacation.” A third called her “amazing” and many others shared heart emojis.

Before Sarah shared her latest memorable photo from her bridal party, she wowed with a pic from her bachelorette party last week. It was also in Mexico and she posed in a one-piece white swimsuit that had “BRIDE” on the front of it in black as all her friends surrounded her with smiles. The group was enjoying time on a boat and the photo looked like the perfect summer moment!

Sarah’s celebrations come after she and Wells got engaged in July 2019 and although they had wedding plans set to take place sooner than 2022, the COVID pandemic apparently put them on hold. Back in 2020, a source told us that the couple was excited to walk down the aisle as soon as they could. “Sarah and Wells can’t wait to make things official and know it will be special no matter what,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.