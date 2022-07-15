Sarah Hyland Has The ‘Bachelorette Trip Of My Dreams’ During Wild Trip To Mexico: Photo

“Bachelorette trip of my dreams,” Sarah Hyland captioned the July 14 photo she posted to Instagram. In the pic, Sarah, 31, stands on a boat while surrounded by her bridesmaids, including Ashley Newbrough, Kimberly Daugherty, GG Magree, and Vanessa Hudgens. The trip to Casa Aramara, Mexico, was in celebration of Sarah’s upcoming nuptials with Wells Adams, and she apparently had a blast. “I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC.”

Sarah also shared photos of the trip on her Instagram Story. “Bachelorette trip of a lifetime with the best humans I know,” she captioned a shot of her boarding a private plane. She hashtagged the post #SarahDidWells, a phrase that was also spelled out in balloons at the Mexican resort where she stayed. She also shared a shot of a “tequila tasting with the crew,” and a shot of Alyx Andrushuk and Kim in a swing.

The others on this trip shared videos and photos on their respective IG pages. “The mother of all bachelorettes!” Ashley captioned her video recapping the trip. “Thank you @casaaramara! You are a stunning host and an oasis I plan to mentally escape to multiple times a day.”

Sarah and Wells, 38, have been engaged for over three years now. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their wedding plans, but Wells said that they are definitely going to pull the trigger — even though they feel like they’re already husband-and-wife. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married…But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’re holding off on getting a stand mixer because we know one will be coming!”

“We both love to watch TV. We do very well lounging together. I like to cook, she likes to eat. We’ve got some cute dogs that keep us entertained. We’re a good team,” he added. “I know that’s not the most romantic thing to say, but being on someone’s team, and being super supportive is really helpful in relationships, especially if you’re going to get married. I think we have that in spades.”