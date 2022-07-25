‘HSMTMTS’ Preview: The Wildcats Sing Epic Rendition Of ‘HSM2’ Hit On Their Way To Camp

School’s out and the Wildcats are ready to have an unforgettable summer. EJ, Gina, Kourtney, Carlos, and Ashlyn are headed to summer camp, and their excitement has reached an all-time high. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 premiere, the Wildcats jam out to “What Time Is It.”

HSM fans will recognize this song from the one and only High School Musical 2. They belt out the tune while driving to camp. Each Wildcat gets a chance to shine.

EJ and Gina have gone official, and they’re definitely the cutest couple of the summer. Gina is all about her “summer romance,” while Kourtney is ready for her “heart to take a chance.” On their way to camp, the crew swaps places in the car to switch things up.

Ricky will eventually join the Wildcats at summer camp. The gang will meet new faces along the way, including characters played by Meg Donnelly, Saylor Bell Curda, Adrian Lyles, and Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles. For all the OG HSM fans out there, Corbin Bleu has joined the cast and will be playing himself!

Olivia Rodrigo will return in season 3 as a guest star. “It feels like these last few years have been leading up to something big,” Nini says to Miss Jenn in the season 3 trailer.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California. With the high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon and a docuseries of the production in the works, the Wildcats have to show who is “best in snow.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 premieres July 27 exclusively on Disney+. New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service. The show has already been renewed for season 4, so more HSM musical action is on the way.