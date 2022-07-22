Tyler Cameron Says He’s ‘Finding’ Someone Who ‘Makes Him Happy’ Amid Paige Lorenze Romance

Since his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron has been one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, which has meant that all eyes have been on his every move when it comes to his dating life. As rumors swirled that Tyler was possibly dating model and content creator Paige Lorenze, the entrepreneur spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in partnership with Degree, and opened up about his approach to finding love while discussing his Amp radio show. “It’s a dating show with me and my closest friends, and we just talk about our dating woes. But, forever, I’ve always been the guy who was always on my own and not in a long term relationship,” he explained. “All my friends are in relationships and serious relationships, and I’m like, why is it always me? You know, I’m always the groomsman, never the groom.”

Tyler admitted that the “social pressures” he’s felt “since coming into the spotlight” have made it difficult for him the find the right partner, but he’s recently changed his mindset. “I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t care anymore,” he told HL. “For the longest time, it’s always been like, I got to make sure it lives up to this level, but now it’s like, I’ve done it for a couple two, three years now, since I’ve been on the show and been under some lights and scrutiny, and I don’t care anymore.”

Tyler continued, “I just want something that makes me happy. That’s everything I want now, and I’m finding it.” The You Deserve Better author’s sweet comments come just after he and Paige seemingly confirmed their romance with some PDA in New York City, as they were photographed kissing while walking on July 17. He teased that the radio show will hear him and his friends give their “different perspectives” on their dating lives, and you can tune in every Tuesday at 6 PM ET on Amp Radio.

The Florida native also discussed his new partnership with Degree Deodorant, for which he is coaching three inspiring everyday athletes to help them complete the 2022 San Francisco Marathon on July 24. Runners Sagirah Ahmed Norris, Michael Zampella, and Ashley Zirkle all attempted to run previous marathons but experiences challenges, causing them not to be able to complete the race. Now, as part of Degree’s Not Done Yet Marathon Team, these three athletes will take on the San Fran Marathon with Tyler as the Not Done Yet Team Trainer. “A marathon is no small feat. It’s an incredible accomplishment, and my goal is to help Sagirah, Michael and Ashley get across the finish line,” Tyler, who has run multiple marathons himself, said. “I will be following them mile to mile, I will be trying to catch each one of them and cheer them on. I will be coaching them from the sideline for whatever help they need.”

To further the commitment to champions of movement and the campaign, the brand is supporting non-profit Achilles International, an organization that transforms the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Degree® will be donating $50,000 to non-profit Achilles International to help up to 100 athletes get to the start of a running race. Additionally, Degree® will select two commenters from across all brand partner posts who will be given the opportunity to meet Tyler Cameron via a 1:1 video call for a motivational chat and provided a year’s supply of Degree® product.