Britney Spears Leaves A-Listers ‘Gasping In Awe’ During Surprise Appearance At LA Hotspot

Britney Spears made a very rare appearance in West Hollywood at the San Vicente Bungalows. The pop star, 40, dined at the exclusive members-only club with her husband Sam Asghari, 28, and agent Cade Hudson of CAA. When Britney walked in, the moment was a “total showstopper” per a Page Six eyewitness. Brit wasn’t the only A-List name in the venue, as Monica Lewinsky was also present to have lunch with Sarah Paulson, and Steph Curry was apparently at another table.

“It was a total showstopper at a place that is accustomed to seeing megastars,” the insider said to the publication. “It was weird. … Everyone stopped talking as Britney walked in and through the crowd to her table,” they explained. The In The Zone singer was reportedly very close to Monica and Sarah, who seemingly have quite a bit to chat about since 2021’s Impeachment: American Crime Story (in the miniseries, Sarah played Linda Rose Tripp — who secretly recorded the real Monica’s conversations about Bill Clinton).

“A few tables away was Steph Curry,” the source said, who added that the 34-year-old NBA Championship winner was also “in awe” of the iconic pop star.

The public L.A. outing comes just days after the Kentwood, LA native shaded “Hollywood people” on Instagram. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she stated in a strongly worded caption on July 14. Britney certainly has a right to feel that way, particularly with regards to her tumultuous experience with the press in the 2000s after her break-up from Justin Timberlake, and marriage then split from ex-husband Kevin Federline. After a public breakdown, Britney was subject to a 13 year long conservatorship which was finally terminated in Nov. 2021.

Just months after regaining her freedom — which includes the ability to manage her own finances — Britney walked down the aisle with longtime love Sam in June 2022. The duo then jetted off for a tropical honeymoon, where she posed up a storm in several bikinis via Instagram.

As Britney’s longtime agent Cade was also present with her at San Vicente Bungalows, it appears the lunch could have been a business meeting. Britney made it clear she would not perform or release new music until her conservatorship was over, which it has been for a few months. While dancing to her song “Get Naked” in Feb. 2022, she wrote, “This is a tease of what’s to come” — suggesting new music. In Dec. 2021, she also tease she was back in the studio, writing, “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!” Time will tell if that’s what her lunch meeting was about!