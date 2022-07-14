Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.

It’s no surprise to see Britney taking such a strong stance. The Crossroads star has been in the public eye since she was in her pre-teens, competing on Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club. She then hit A-List status after realizing “Baby…One More Time” in the late ’90s, becoming a tabloid sensation amid her romance with ex Justin Timberlake. The singer was under intense scrutiny following their split in the early 2000s and into her whirlwind marriage, then two pregnancies, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After her divorce, Britney endured ongoing negative press as she suffered a public breakdown that resulted in shaving her head. Shortly after, she was put into what was meant to be a temporary conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears. The legal arrangement ended up lasting 13 years, and took away basic rights from the performer, including the ability to manage her own money and businesses. The conservatorship was finally terminated in Nov. 2021, allowing Britney to also marry her love Sam Asghari, 28, in June 2022.

Shortly after post shading Hollywood, Britney also shared some words of wisdom with her followers as she encouraged them to know their worth. “When you finally realize your worth and value … that MEANS way more than being liked,” she explained. “I have learned that up chatter resonates with different grounds … different awareness … different PRESENCE…I think there’s a different meaning to it for everyone … we all have our perspectives,” Brit penned.