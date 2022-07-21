Dean McDermott Flirts With ‘Cute Babe’ Tori Spelling Amid Ongoing Divorce Speculation

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been dodging divorce rumors for months but that didn’t stop the Canadian actor from openly flirting with the Beverly Hills 90210 alum during a rare appearance on her reality show.

In a teaser for the July 21 episode of Vizio’s @Home With Tori , obtained by Us Weekly, the entire family is enjoying a backyard screening of Tori’s first ever movie, 1989’s Troop Beverly Hills. “Wait! Do you see me, you guys? That’s me!” Tori, 49, excitedly asks her family. Dean, 55, doesn’t miss his chance to compliment her and lovingly says, “You’re so cute, babe.”

The sweet moment comes amidst reports that the couple — who share sons Liam, 15, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, and daughters Stella, 14 and Hattie, 10, — have embarked on a trial separation. The split speculation started last summer when Tori revealed that she and Dean hadn’t been sleeping in the same bed. The Mommywood author made that confession after she was spotted without her wedding ring in March 2021.

Dean, slammed the split rumors as “weird” in September 2021 but when it came time for their annual holiday card in December 2021 he was noticeably left out. Tori ignored him again on Father’s Day, making no mention on social media of the father of her 5 kids. Instead she spent the special day with her kids and two of her other favorite daddies — Lance Bass, 43, and his husband Michael Turchin, 35.

While there are plenty of signs the couple is headed to Splitsville for good, fans shouldn’t totally give up hope because as HollywoodLife previously reported, they’re both desperate to avoid a divorce. Earlier this year a source revealed that the couple have “too much to lose” if they call it quits.

But, as fans of the couple know, their union hasn’t exactly been an easy one. Dean has publicly admitted to cheating on Tori in the past which led to her having serious trust issues in their relationship. However, despite all the tension, the pair have continued to put on a united front when it comes to their five children.