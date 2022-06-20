Tori Spelling Spends Father’s Day With Lance Bass After Separating From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling, 49, and Dean McDermott‘s trial separation seems to be in full effect! On Sunday, June 19, the mother to Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, did not wish daddy Dean a Happy Father’s Day. Instead, Tori spent the day with two of her other favorite daddies — Lance Bass, 43, and his husband Michael Turchin, 35. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Tori gushed about meeting the happy gay couple’s 8-month-old twins, Violet and Alexander.

The post, which has almost 25,000 likes, includes a series of photos of Tori, Lance, Michael, and her daughter, Stella, who spent the afternoon knitting booties for Lance and Michael’s twins. In the caption, Tori wrote, “By coincidence got to spend Father’s Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet. My DIY diva @stella_mcdermott08 made Alexander crocheted sandals in less than 2 hours and Violet yours will be done tomorrow. Happy Father’s Day everyone and Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again.”

In the first photo, Tori was wearing a black bathing suit top with a matching black skirt. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she hid her eyes behind a pair of pink framed sunglasses, She gave a half-smile at the camera as she touched one of the twins, who looked at her as the photo was taken. Next to Tori was Michael, who was wearing a pair of blue denim shorts with a grey t-shirt, and his hubby Lance, who wore a matching short set that had alligators on it. Lance held the other twin as he posed next to Stella, who wore a pink bikini with a long frock over top of it. In the following two photos, Stella’s knack for knitting became evident as photos of her immaculate knitted boots were showcased.

And although Tori recently liked a post by Dean that featured him and two of his children at LA’s Gay Pride festival, the two are allegedly going through a trial separation. On June 9, HollywoodLife reported that Tori and Dean were trying to avoid divorce, which Us Weekly was the first to report. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” the outlet reported. “They don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”