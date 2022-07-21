Britney Spears Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms While In Bed: Pics & Video

Britney Spears had an impromptu selfie photo shoot on Thursday, July 21. The 40-year-old singer posted a series of selfies and videos to her Instagram showing off some sexy photos, where she was topless in her bed. She seemed to imply that she was vacationing in the UK in one of her captions. “Waking up in London with my Cabo thong,” she wrote under one post.

The In the Zone singer shared a bunch of different poses, as she went shirtless and wore a green bathing suit bottom for the selfies. She also rocked a choker with a black pendant on it. She showed off the many poses in a video, which she set to “Leave Me Alone” by Natalie Imbruglia. She also gave fans a behind the scenes commentary on how she shot the pictures while pondering if she should have “tea or coffee.” She revealed that she “held [her] phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this.”

Her other posts had plenty of cheeky captions, like “Alright Alright Alright,” along with some rose emojis. She asked, “When’s Halloween?” underneath her video showing off the many poses.

View Related Gallery Britney Spears In Bikinis: See Photos Of The Pop Star Rocking Sexy Swimsuits Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004 Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004

Brit has never been shy about sharing sexy Instagram videos and pics. She’s posted tons of photos where she’s only worn bikini bottoms, like when she shared a beach video from her honeymoon with Sam Asghari. She also posted an underwater photo of herself going skinny-dipping while on vacation. Aside from the topless shots, Britney’s shared plenty of her amazing outfits with her Instagram followers, like when she rocked a pair of daisy dukes, while celebrating a month of marriage to the fitness influencer.

Photos aside, Britney and Sam seem to be loving married life! Britney’s husband gushed about getting to tie the knot with the love of his life in a recent interview with Good Morning America. “It’s just surreal, man,” he said. “It’s been a minute. It was way overdue for us. And we imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was.”