Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht

Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern.
Kris posted the photo of herself on the yacht with the caption, “Yep I’m wearing @skims @kimkardashian.” Kim Kardashian commented on the photo, “Looking [bomb]” using a bunch of bomb emojis. Kris wore the Summer Mesh Long Sleeve Dress in Obsidian Print which is made from nylon and spandex.
The long-sleeve dress was completely see-through and had a high neckline which showed off her low-cut, scoop neckline black bralette underneath. She styled the tight maxi dress with a pair of oversized sunglasses and chose to go barefoot.
Kris has been traveling around Europe these past few weeks on vacation and has attended a slew of fashion shows. One of our favorite outfits from her was her super long, blue and white sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress. The long-sleeve kaftan was see-through and had a gorgeous floral print all over it.
Aside from this Dolce & Gabbana dress, she also rocked a bright green baggy maxi dress covered in bright-colored flowers to the Mens Couture Alta Moda Show in Sicily. The high-neck, long-sleeve dress featured three-quarter flared sleeves with buttons down the entire front. She accessorized her look with a gold purse, gold jewelry, and massive diamond dangling earrings.