Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht

Kris Jenner looked stunning when she rocked a skintight, completely sheer Skims dress while aboard a yacht on vacation.

By:
July 19, 2022 2:02PM EDT
kris jenner
View gallery
Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Khloe Kardashian spotted at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood wearing stunning sheer purple Mugler dress. Khloe was joined by longtime bff Khadijah Haqq to celebrate her and twin Malikas 39th birthday. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5295202 090322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Cheeky! Khloe Kardashian shows off her incredible curves in a sheer dress while out to dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern.

Kris posted the photo of herself on the yacht with the caption, “Yep I’m wearing @skims @kimkardashian.” Kim Kardashian commented on the photo, “Looking [bomb]” using a bunch of bomb emojis. Kris wore the Summer Mesh Long Sleeve Dress in Obsidian Print which is made from nylon and spandex.

The long-sleeve dress was completely see-through and had a high neckline which showed off her low-cut, scoop neckline black bralette underneath. She styled the tight maxi dress with a pair of oversized sunglasses and chose to go barefoot.

Kris has been traveling around Europe these past few weeks on vacation and has attended a slew of fashion shows. One of our favorite outfits from her was her super long, blue and white sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress. The long-sleeve kaftan was see-through and had a gorgeous floral print all over it.

Aside from this Dolce & Gabbana dress, she also rocked a bright green baggy maxi dress covered in bright-colored flowers to the Mens Couture Alta Moda Show in Sicily. The high-neck, long-sleeve dress featured three-quarter flared sleeves with buttons down the entire front. She accessorized her look with a gold purse, gold jewelry, and massive diamond dangling earrings.

