Kris Jenner Gives Khloe Kardashian A Drunk Birthday Toast: ‘The Queen Of Our Family’

Kris Jenner, 66, led a drunken toast at her daughter Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday dinner, and Kim Kardashian documented the whole thing on her Instagram Stories. “I know I’m a little wasted,” Kris, who was visibly drunk with a martini in her hand, said at the dinner table to kick off her speech. “But what I wanna say is how much I am so f**king in love with you, Khloe Kardashian,” she added. The famous “momager” was dressed in a gorgeous green gown as she continued to honor Khloe, who turned 38 on June 27.

“You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family,” Kris told Khloe, who could be heard laughing off-camera in Kim’s video. “You’re the person who is always looking to the left,” Kris confusingly added, as she began to drunkenly stumble over her words. She succeeded in saying “glass half full” but kept giggling out loud, much to the confusion (and entertainment) of the other guests.

Corey Gamble, who was sitting next to Kris at the dinner table, helped out by grabbing the martini glass out of her hand. Kris continued her speech, telling Khloe, “I just wanna say how much I love you. And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight but we’re here because we love you.” But Kris started slurring her words once again as her daughters asked, “What?”

Thankfully, a female family friend stepped in and stood behind Kris declaring that she would finish the speech. “Because she knows how I feel about you, and I can’t control myself, and I’ve had a couple of drinks,” a drunk Kris said. Kim, 41, panned the camera to show Khloe cracking up sitting next to her bestie Malika Haqq.

Khloe celebrated her birthday with her family and closest friends, including her siblings Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. The Good American co-founder wore a skintight, Barbie-pink dress to the dinner party. She accessorized her fabulous look with bejeweled diamond heart pendant and an icy Cuban link chain bracelet. Khloe appeared to have the best birthday ever, and the highlight was definitely the drunken toast from her mother!