Khloe Kardashian Channels Barbie In All Pink Outfit for Her 38th Birthday Party: Photos

Life of the party! The fashionista was the center of attention in her skintight pink dress.

By:
June 28, 2022 10:36AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Scott Disick birthday celebration, 1 OAK at The Mirage, Las Vegas, America - 27 May 2016 WEARING HOUSE OF CB SAME OUTFIT AS LINDSEY VONN
Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jun 2016 Khloe Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her 38th birthday in style on Mon., Jun 27. donning a little pink dress while meeting up with friends and family.

The birthday girl looked like a bombshell in photos shared by sister Kim Kardashian. Khloe glowed while rocking a skintight, Barbie-pink dress which put her slim waist and toned arms and full display. She dressed things up with diamonds, adding a bejeweled heart pendant and icy Cuban link chain bracelet.

The glam mother-of-one had her hair in a smooth shoulder-skimming style with a deep part and a cool blonde tint. Completing her beauty look, Khlo had full, fluttering eyelashes, pink lipstick, and a long, sharp white manicure.

Earlier in the day, Khloe showed off her birthday bod in another sexy pink look on Instagram. This time, the star stripped down to a tiny pink bikini by her own Good American fashion brand. Khloe looked like a 10 in the neon triangle top, and high cut string bikini bottoms, which excellently emphasized her hourglass figure and flat abs.

Making the most of her angles, she gave her hips a flirty tilt while snapping a Boomerang for her social media. Khloe downplayed her good looks in the caption, as she told followers, “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!”

Khloe’s famous family had plenty of heartfelt tributes for the beauty as she marked her 38th year around the sun. Older sister Kim called Khloe her “number #1 ride or die” while sharing a photo of a candid moment eating pizza in a hotel together.

Her message went on to say, “I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”

