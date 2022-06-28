Khloe Kardashian Channels Barbie In All Pink Outfit for Her 38th Birthday Party: Photos

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her 38th birthday in style on Mon., Jun 27. donning a little pink dress while meeting up with friends and family.

The birthday girl looked like a bombshell in photos shared by sister Kim Kardashian. Khloe glowed while rocking a skintight, Barbie-pink dress which put her slim waist and toned arms and full display. She dressed things up with diamonds, adding a bejeweled heart pendant and icy Cuban link chain bracelet.

The glam mother-of-one had her hair in a smooth shoulder-skimming style with a deep part and a cool blonde tint. Completing her beauty look, Khlo had full, fluttering eyelashes, pink lipstick, and a long, sharp white manicure.

Earlier in the day, Khloe showed off her birthday bod in another sexy pink look on Instagram. This time, the star stripped down to a tiny pink bikini by her own Good American fashion brand. Khloe looked like a 10 in the neon triangle top, and high cut string bikini bottoms, which excellently emphasized her hourglass figure and flat abs.

Making the most of her angles, she gave her hips a flirty tilt while snapping a Boomerang for her social media. Khloe downplayed her good looks in the caption, as she told followers, “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!”

Khloe’s famous family had plenty of heartfelt tributes for the beauty as she marked her 38th year around the sun. Older sister Kim called Khloe her “number #1 ride or die” while sharing a photo of a candid moment eating pizza in a hotel together.

Her message went on to say, “I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”