Mariah Carey Wears Crop Top Under Open Robe With Kris Jenner At D&G Party: Photo

Bow down to the queens! Mariah Carey and Kris Jenner posed together for an iconic snap that will surely delight the kids. The elusive chanteuse, 52, and the famous momager, 66, wrapped their arms around each other at a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana party for the fabulous photo shared to Kris’ Instagram on Sunday, July 10.

In it, Mariah rocks a D&G crop top underneath an open robe while wearing a diamond tiara and matching necklace. The plunging black robe pooled at her feet where she sported a set of fierce purple high heels. Kris, meanwhile, stunned in a fabulous frock from the high-end fashion brand. The bright white, lacy couture featured ruffles and ornate designs and stood out in a pack of dark-clothed attendees.

The post comes a day after Mariah was involved with another runway show: a mock one with her 11-year-old twins! Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! The adorable kids were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”

View Related Gallery Paris Fashion Week Men's 2022: Photos Of Justin Timberlake & More Hunky Fashion Fans Homme my god, it's Paris Fashion Week for the Men! While the <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/paris-fashion-week-winter-2022-photos/">ready-to-wear</a> and couture shows often steal the spotlight, Men's Fashion Week is where designers dare to dream. Brands are known to get super adventurous with their menswear collections, hoping to push beyond the typical three-piece suit look. (Don't worry, we still love a dapper ensemble!) Because of this, some of the chicest men in Hollywood were overseas for the collections! Plenty of fashionable men graced the front rows of the Paris Men's Week fashion shows. Bridgerton stars <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/feature/who-is-rege-jean-page-bridgerton-4291572/">Rene-Jean</a> Page and Jonathan Bailey made quite the entrance during a Milan fashion show on Jun. 20, 2022. They were dapper in blue summer looks. There were so many fabulous fashion moments during Men's Week, that we couldn't pick just a few! Check out our gallery here. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attending the Kenzo Front Row Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Jerome Domine/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jessica Biel,Justin Timberlake Ref: SPL5321979 260622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Mariah and Nick are clearly co-parenting champs to the adorable twins, and the singer revealed her approach to raising them during an interview last year. “I’m going to have to quote ‘Mean Girls’ and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she joked to Us magazine. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference,” she continued. “I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a ‘cool mom’ — you just never are.”