Jane Seymour, 71, Smiles While Rocking Swimsuit & Sarong At Lavish Pool

The former Bond Girl certainly knows how to make a splash! Jane looked like a goddess while posing it up in her swimsuit in a new Instagram post.

By:
July 19, 2022 9:46AM EDT
Jane Seymour
View gallery
Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Forever bombshell! Jane Seymour proved she still has what it takes to turn heads while posing poolside in a sexy new swim selfie on Monday, July 19, 2022.

The 71-year-old stunner glowed as she struck a pose next to a luxurious pool which designed to look like a tropical watering hole, complete with natural rocks and palm trees galore. Showcasing her svelte figure, Jane leaned into the camera wearing a black one-piece bathing suit and blue sarong which highlighted her long, toned legs. Tying things together with a simple beauty look, the British beauty let her auburn locks flow down in beachy waves and had a sunkissed glow from head-to-toe.

Jane talked up the sunny scene in her caption. She added an enticing summer message, telling fans, “Sunny and warm? It sounds like the perfect time for a dip!” and then asking, “When was the last time you went for a swim and where?”

And she didn’t miss an opportunity to plug her clothing line with the rest of her caption. There, she revealed she was wearing the blue and white ‘Butterflies Are Free’ scarf from her own Jane Seymour Collections as a sarong. Proceeds from the piece, which sells for $105 for a large version and $68 for a smaller design, benefit Jane’s Open Hearts Foundation.

Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour looked so gorgeous in a poolside selfie. She wore a black swimsuit and showed off her legs in a chic sarong of her own design. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

The star’s jaw-dropping snaps are no surprise. Jane’s long been open about her natural approach to aging, telling the HollywoodLife podcast her healthy lifestyle tips back in April 2022. She explained that her regime consisted of “a good attitude, lots of water, and healthy vegetables and fruits”, saying she never messed with “fillers, plastic surgery, [or] none of that stuff!”

“People are realizing that age is just a number,” she told HL. “When you have Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin doing the kind of material they’re doing, it sets a bar for all of us.”

