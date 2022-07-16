Gigi Hadid Goes For Walk With Daughter Khai, 1, In Jean Shorts: Photos

Gigi Hadid, 27, looked fit and relaxed during her latest family outing. The model was photographed walking with her one-year-old daughter Khai, who was in a stroller, as she donned a casual outfit that showed off her incredible figure. It included a red and dark blue striped cropped t-shirt and jean shorts that ended just above her knees and she paired it with white socks and white slip-on sandals.
The beauty also had her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun and added sunglasses. Little Khai wore a colorful outfit that included pink shoes and had her hair up in a high bun. There was also a brightly colored blanket draped over the bottom of the stroller.
Before Gigi and Khai’s latest outing, the doting mom made headlines for giving fans more of a glimpse of her baby girl, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, by posting photos of her and her dad in honor of Father’s Day. Although the pics didn’t show Khai’s face, they did spotlight cute things like her feet and back of her head. The joy on Zayn’s face as he looked at the tot in one of the snapshots was also memorable.
Gigi and Zayn have been very private about baby Khai since they welcomed her into the world a year ago. They have yet to publicly share a photo of her face but they still manage to prove they’re smitten with heartfelt words they’ve shared in social media posts and/or interviews. Sources have also told us that the parents have a great relationship with their daughter, even though they are no longer romantically together.
Gigi and Zayn are “maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their baby,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider also said that the former One Direction member is a “good father” to Khai and Gigi doesn’t want to take that away. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together,” the insider explained.