‘Married To Medicine’ Preview: Dr. Heavenly Twerks At The Opening Of Her Beauty Supply Store

Dr. Heavenly Kimes popped, locked, and dropped it during the upcoming second episode of Season 9 of Married to Medicine. The 50-year-old cosmetic dentist and reality star can be seen strutting her stuff in an EXCLUSIVE preview for the upcoming June 17 episode, during which she held a fashion show for her new line of wigs being sold at her Atlanta, Ga. beauty supply store. “Hello everybody, this is the evolution of Heavenly,” she began as she greeted her audience and walked out from behind the stage in a short, orange-colored wig. “Today I am wearing the ginger wig. I can wear any color, okay? Because I’m multi-faceted, okay? I am every woman. Every woman is in me.” Heavenly then fiercely walked down the runway in a fitted black jumpsuit that was outlined in white.

Co-star Dr. Simone Whitmore gave a frank reaction to the show, calling Heavenly a “queen on some throne … in the hood.” Right after, the dentist and entrepreneur confidently dropped it low to the floor and gave the audience a quick twerk before exclaiming, “I can drop it if I want to.” She then went over to kiss her partner, Dr. Damon Kimes.

While the claps and cheering from the audience made it seem like Heavenly’s moves impressed the crowd, not everyone was satisfied. “She should not be dropping it like she’s 20 at 50,” Dr. Eugene Harris disapprovingly said, with wife Toya Bush-Harris in agreement. The clip ended with Dr. Jackie Walters and Miss Quad Webb-Lunceford modeling other wigs.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Little Black Dresses: Photos Of Reese Witherspoon & More Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman are seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. NON EXCLUSIVE June 23, 2022 220623RB Los Angeles, CA http://www.bauergriffin.com. 23 Jun 2022 Pictured: Natalie Portman. Photo credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871515_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Bravo says that in Sunday’s upcoming episode, “Contessa reveals to Toya the reasons for her fractured friendship with Heavenly. Anila and Kiran receive some life altering news. Heavenly opens a new business, partnering with the great beyond. Dr. Simone and Cecil start a new adventure together. Quad and Mason navigate their new life together.” And of course, the stars of the show come to support Heavenly’s grand opening.”

As seen in the Season 9 trailer, Contessa and Toya are at odds with Heavenly, which Heavenly opened up about ahead of the season premiere. “I didn’t do s—t to Contessa, I’m just gonna let you know that,” she told Today. Contessa, however, feels otherwise, and it may stem from some of the things Heavenly has said about the show and her cast members in YouTube vlogs.

As for Toya, Heavenly said she “loves” her, but admitted she does not agree with “how she treats her husband.”

Fans can catch Married to Medicine every Sunday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET/PT.