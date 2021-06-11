‘Married To Medicine’ Preview: Contessa Reveals Her Husband May Have Been Unfaithful

Contessa admits to Quad and Jackie that her husband has been ‘talking’ to a woman he met off the internet for months in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Married to Medicine.’

Dr. Contessa goes for a walk with Dr. Jackie and Quad on Jekyll Island to get a few things off her chest concerning her marriage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 13 episode of Married to Medicine. She reveals her husband, Dr. Scott, has another woman in his life. Contessa tells Jackie and Quad that her husband told her, “I have a life coach. I have a woman I’ve been talking to for about 7 or 8 months.” He found this mysterious woman off the internet.

“He has been spending time with another woman for 7 months and you know nothing about this woman?” a stunned Quad asks. Contessa just shakes her head. When asked if she thinks her husband is cheating, Contessa said, “I don’t think he’s cheating. I’m just saying that’s another inappropriate relationship with a woman.”

“Contessa’s been dropping these hints that something’s not right in their marriage,” Dr. Jackie says in her confessional. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And if she doesn’t do something now, it’s going to burn up. It’s over.”

The subject of divorce comes up, and Contessa is firmly against it. “I’m not trying to get divorced,” Contessa says. Jackie advises Contessa that if she wants to “heal” her marriage then she has to “keep working at it.” But Jackie adds that Contessa’s got to “want to be happy.” Quad chimes in and says that Contessa can’t do all this alone. Contessa and Scott will have to work at this.

Jackie admits that Contessa is talking to two people who took different approaches to their marriages. Quad got divorced, while Jackie stuck it out. Contessa says she’s put her “head in the sand.” Jackie doesn’t think that’s going to work. “But you can’t be happy with your head in the sand.” Married To Medicine season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.