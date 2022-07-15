Jeff Bridges, 72, Beams With Pride Walking Daughter Hayley, 36, Down The Aisle: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Photographer McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

Here comes the bride! Jeff Bridges looked so happy as he walked his daughter Hayley down the aisle at her wedding to Justin Shane. While the ceremony took place in August 2021, photos of the event, including plenty of the 72-year-old actor, were just published in Brides magazine on Friday, July 15. Jeff was clearly over the moon to escort Hayley, 36, down the aisle, as they smiled at their loved ones.

Jeff sported a navy blue suit for the outdoor ceremony, which he accented with a light blue tie. Hayley looked gorgeous in an Anne Barge gown. As he walked his youngest down the aisle, “Sweet Thing” by Van Morrison played. The wedding seemed like a dream, as the bride and groom said their “I do’s” at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California. The groom rocked a classic black Hugo Boss tuxedo for the ceremony, and he also seemed like he was in complete awe of his bride.

Of course, Hayley took part in plenty of wedding traditions. The Crazy Heart star looked overjoyed as he and his daughter shared their father-daughter dance, and he also gave a beautiful speech. “My dad gave a welcome speech and touched on a trait of Justin’s that I also mentioned in my vows, which is that kids and dogs love him,” she told Brides.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Cute Pics Of Scott Disick & More Malibu, CA - Hollywood A-lister Mel Gibson and girlfriend Rosalind Ross take their little boy for some frozen yogurt in Malibu. Pictured: Mel Gibson, Rosalind Ross, Lars Gerard Gibson BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The wedding looked like it was an absolutely magical occasion, and the pair had the perfect weather for a summer wedding. The pair seemed like they had an absolute blast celebrating their love with friends and family, with an elegant ceremony and reception.

Hayley is Jeff’s youngest daughter. The actor has three girls with his wife of over 40 years Susan Geston. Besides Hayley, he’s also a dad to Isabella, 40, and Jessica Lily, 39.