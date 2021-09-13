See Message

Jeff Bridges, 71, Reveals His Cancer Is In ‘Remission’ & His Tumor Is Now The Size Of A Marble

Shutterstock
Actor Jeff Bridges poses for a portrait, Sunday, June 13, 2004, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello via AP)
Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jeff Bridges and his wife Susan Geston attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. | Verwendung weltweit/picture alliance Photo by: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Cast members of the film "Seabiscuit," Jeff Bridges, second from right, directs his family's attention to the cameras as they arrive to the premiere of the film Tuesday, July 22, 2003, in Los Angeles. Bridges is accompanied by his wife Susan, right, and their daughters Haley, left, and Jesse. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Nearly one year after Jeff Bridgers revealed his lymphoma diagnosis, the ‘Big Lebowski’ star says his cancer is ‘in remission,’ and that chemo has reduced the disease to the size of a pebble.

“Lots has gone down since my last installment,” Jeff Bridges wrote in a hand-written note posted to his website on Monday (Sept. 13). “My cancer is in remission – the 9” x 12” mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.” The 71-year-old actor announced in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with lymphoma, but it seems that treatment has been incredibly successful. The True Grit star also gave an update on his COVID-19 battle, saying that it was “in the rearview mirror.”

“COVID kicked my ass pretty good,” added Jeff, “but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can keep folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.” Jeff added that he’s been working with a “great therapist” and is concentrating on “getting me off the oxygen assistance, which until recently, I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader.” Jeff also said that working with his “terrific medical team,” he was able to walk his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle without oxygen. He could even do the father/Bridge dance with her, and Jeff shared a video of them cutting a rug at her wedding.

Jeff Bridges in concert at Salesforce Tower in 2019 (Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock)

Jeff also linked to a March 28 entry about his COVID diagnosis, one that he wrote but didn’t want to publish until he got a handle on his COVID disease… On Jan. 7, Jeff said he got a letter from the place where he was getting his “chemo infusion for the cancer,” telling him that he might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at the joint. “Soon after, my wife, Sue, and I share an ambulance to the ICA. We both got ‘the Rona.’” Jeff said that Sue spent five days in the hospital, and he was there for five weeks. “The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

Related Gallery

Julie Louis-Dreyfus & More Brave Celebrity Women Who Have Had Breast Cancer -- PICS

Sheryl Crow performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York 13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Christina Applegate arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles. Two collectors said you're the one that I want to Newton-John's iconic "Grease" leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction in Beverly Hills, . Julien's Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John's character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched $405,700 total. The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500 Olivia Newton John Auction, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jan 2018

Jeff Bridges attends ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in 2019 (Shutterstock)

“But, here’s the weird deal,” he added. “While I had moments of tremendous pain…getting close to ‘the Pearly Gates,’ all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift: life is brief and beautiful. Love is all around us, and available at all times.” The Dude abides.