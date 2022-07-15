Hailey Bieber Looks Sexier Than Ever In White Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Ad: Photos

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in the latest Victoria’s Secret ad. The 25-year-old looked stunning in a white bra and matching high-waisted white lace panties for the sexy photoshoot.

Hailey slayed the new T-Shirt Bra Collection 2022 campaign when she wore a white Push-Up Perfect Shapebra, a white thong, and thick, high white socks. As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair down in loose beach waves while parted in the middle. Barely any makeup except for some light brown eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

This is one of many campaigns Hailey has starred in for the brand in the past few months. Just the other day, Hailey released photos from another VS campaign wearing a completely sheer, white lace balconette underwire bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted lace underwear. She opted out of wearing anything else and kept her same glam.

Aside from Hailey, friend and model, Bella Hadid, also starred in the campaign wearing a similar bra in light gray. Bella posed for the photos rocking natural makeup with her jet-black hair down in loose waves. Bella’s bra featured white banded straps while the push-up bra showed off ample cleavage.

Hailey has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently headed to church with husband, Justin Bieber, when she showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts and a tiny white crop top.

Hailey’s tight white high-neck crop top showed off her toned abs and tiny waist and she completed her look with an oversized black leather motorcycle jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of half-moon sunglasses and Adidas Samba Sneakers with chunky white socks.