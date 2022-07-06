Hailey Bieber Shows Off Flawless Figure In Plunging Gown: Photo

Hailey Bieber came to slay in the new YSL ad! The model, 25, looked incredible as she sported a plunging gray gown with a fur jacket over top in the campaign photo shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 5. Hailey shouted out YSL’s lead designer Anthony Vaccarello in the caption, along with photographer Gray Sorrenti, who shot the Fall 2022 campaign.

Fans were loving the hot new post, showing plenty of support in the comments. “It’s a vibe thang,” one fan wrote. “once again, breathtaking,” and “YSL girlie,” another pair of fans said. “Queen hails” and “sexy woman” others added.

Hailey has been a longtime fan and supporter of Yves Saint Laurent, wearing their garments on several high profile occasions — including the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. The New York City native accompanied her husband Justin Bieber, 28, to the show in a simple white slip dress for the red carpet event in Las Vegas.

The BareMinerals model also wore YSL to the Met Gala’s Gilded Glamour event. She opted to attended solo after Justin had his Texas show as part of his current tour, stunning in a throwback high white slit dress with a feather boa and black tights. The look was a reference to one formerly worn by Jerry Hall at a haute couture fashion show in 2002. While the look wasn’t exactly a reference to the Gilded Age, fans and critics alike loved the throwback 2000s vibe of Hailey’s ensemble.

“This is Saint Laurent — we decided to do this very beautiful white, effortless moment — it was a YSL Jerry Hall reference,” she said to Vogue magazine of her stunning dress. “I don’t know, I did my best to be on theme,” she admitted to host Emma Chamberlain.