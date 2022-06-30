Hailey Bieber Rocks Cutoff Jean Shorts While Holding Hands With Justin At Church: Photos

Hailey Bieber looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of tiny daisy dukes with a white crop top & leather jacket while holding hands with Justin.

By:
June 30, 2022 3:07PM EDT
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber escorts his wife Hailey Bieber as they arrive at a Churchome church service in Beverly Hills on Wedensday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lean on Me! Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey share a sweet kiss while checking out an office space for a possible building purchase in the Westwood area on Monday. Justin is battling against facial paralysis brought by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The couple was spotted after returning to the US following a two-week getaway to the Bahamas after Justin’s diagnosis, which forced him to postpone the US leg of his Justice World Tour. In an Instagram video, Justin opened up about his condition, saying the syndrome had caused facial paralysis. "Hey, everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip. Hailey is supportive of her husband, helping him through this challenging time as he supported her when she suffered a ministroke in March from a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. **Pictures Shot On 06/28/22**Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberBACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Gio/BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went to church with Justin. The 25-year-old showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts and a tiny white crop top.

Hailey Bieber held hands with Justin on their way to church when she wore a pair of cutoff denim shorts with a crop top & oversized black leather motorcycle jacket. (Gio/BACKGRID)

Hailey’s tight white high-neck crop top showed off her toned abs and tiny waist and she completed her look with an oversized black leather motorcycle jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of half-moon sunglasses and Adidas Samba Sneakers with chunky white socks.

Meanwhile, Justin rocked a pair of super baggy gray sweatpants with a black T-shirt with an oversized black jacket on top. He accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses, white chunky sneakers, and a backward baseball cap.

Hailey has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, just yesterday she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a tiny black and white sleeveless crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

In the photos, Hailey rocked the Thrive Societe Spin Crop Tank with a zipper down the neck styled with a pair of mid-rise, black Los Angeles Apparel Nylon Taffeta Shorts that had little slits on the sides of the thighs. She accessorized her sporty look with a pair of New Balance 530 Sneakers and Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.

