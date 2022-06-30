Hailey Bieber Rocks Cutoff Jean Shorts While Holding Hands With Justin At Church: Photos

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went to church with Justin. The 25-year-old showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts and a tiny white crop top.

Hailey’s tight white high-neck crop top showed off her toned abs and tiny waist and she completed her look with an oversized black leather motorcycle jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of half-moon sunglasses and Adidas Samba Sneakers with chunky white socks.

Meanwhile, Justin rocked a pair of super baggy gray sweatpants with a black T-shirt with an oversized black jacket on top. He accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses, white chunky sneakers, and a backward baseball cap.

View Related Gallery Stars In Crop Tops & Shorts: Photos Of Hailey Bieber & More Halsey Halsey at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jun 2018 Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber escorts his wife Hailey Bieber as they arrive at a Churchome church service in Beverly Hills on Wedensday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Hailey has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, just yesterday she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a tiny black and white sleeveless crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

In the photos, Hailey rocked the Thrive Societe Spin Crop Tank with a zipper down the neck styled with a pair of mid-rise, black Los Angeles Apparel Nylon Taffeta Shorts that had little slits on the sides of the thighs. She accessorized her sporty look with a pair of New Balance 530 Sneakers and Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.