Hailey Baldwin Looks Gorgeous In Tiny Crop Top & Short-Shorts While Makeup-Free: Photos

Hailey Baldwin is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a tiny black and white sleeveless crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

In the photos, Hailey rocked the Thrive Societe Spin Crop Tank with a zipper down the neck styled with a pair of mid-rise, black Los Angeles Apparel Nylon Taffeta Shorts that had little slits on the sides of the thighs. She accessorized her sporty look with a pair of New Balance 530 Sneakers and Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.

As for her glam, Hailey had her dark brown hair down and straight in loose waves and she opted out of any makeup, showing off her flawless complexion. In the last photo, however, she applied a glossy clear lip gloss from her new cosmetics brand, rhode.

View Related Gallery Hailey Bieber Wearing Crop Tops: Photos EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Baldwin is seen wearing a hat with the words OFF LIMITS on the side.Hailey was watching The NBA finals game 4 with a friend at 40 Love bar in West Hollywood. Justin was not with her as he was at the studio. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439602_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Hailey has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was out earlier this week in a green and brown Acne Studios Heart Tie-Dye Oversized T-Shirt with three-quarter sleeves and a big heart on the front. She styled the tee with a Coperni Bag, black and gray Adidas Samba Sneakers with high white socks, and a pair of thin rectangular sunglasses.

Aside from these outfits, Hailey was just on vacation with her husband, Justin Bieber, when she rocked a slew of sexy bikinis. She posted photos from her trip and in one picture, she rocked the Skims Swim Triangle Top in Cobalt with the matching Skims Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms in Cobalt. She put her toned abs on full display in the two-piece and topped her look off with a black bucket hat.

Hailey posted the slideshow of photos and videos with the caption, “dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential @rhode.” In another photo, Hailey looked gorgeous when she wore a pastel yellow Frankies Bikinis Bond Floral Underwire Bikini Top that showed off ample cleavage.