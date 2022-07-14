Noah Schnapp Breaks Silence On Doja Cat Drama After Posting Their DMs: ‘No Hard Feelings’

There’s no bad blood between Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat. The Stranger Things star took to TikTok to say that everything is “all good” with the singer after she put the actor on blast for publicly sharing their DMs.

The 17-year-old posted a new TikTok video on July 13 set to Doja’s song “Kiss Me More.” He also added the comment, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings.” As of now, Doja has not responded.

This is the first time Noah has spoken about the situation. A week prior in a funny TikTok video, Noah posted his DMs with Doja where she asked him about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who joined the show in season 4 as fan-favorite Eddie Munson.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?” Doja asked Noah via DM. He responded by saying to slide into Joseph’s DMs. She replied, “Idk his ig or twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Noah then sent Doja a link to Joseph’s Instagram page. The video immediately went viral. Doja had previously been crushing on Joseph publicly on Twitter.

After Noah posted the DMs, Doja went live on TikTok and called out the young actor. She said that Noah posting their private DMs was “unbelievably socially unaware and wack.” She added that “when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh*t.” After her TikTok Live, Noah deleted his video showing their DMs.

The drama kickstarted a social media firestorm, with fans taking sides on the issue. In the wake of the drama unfolding, Doja lost around 200,000 Instagram followers, according to data that the Los Angeles Times received from Social Blade. On the other hand, Noah gained around 1 million followers.