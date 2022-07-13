Mariah Carey Shares Rare, No Eye Makeup Selfie After Couture Fashion Show

Mariah Carey showed off her natural beauty in an Instagram post on July 12, in which she gently smiled in a makeup-free selfie. The 52-year-old pop icon looked at ease in a purple leopard-print button-down pajama top after a busy weekend in Italy, where she appeared at the Alta Moda show in Sicily and at a Dolce & Gabbana party. “A quiet moment,” she captioned her post with a butterfly and purple heart emoji.

Mariah was photographed at the Dolce & Gabbana party with Kris Jenner, 66, who posted the photo to her Instagram page. ‘Me and Mariah… Go back like babies with pacifiers,” she captioned the post. Mariah stunned in a D&G bralette underneath a black striped robe, which was left partially open so the bra could be seen. She accessorized with a diamond tiara and matching necklace and completed the look with black high heels. Kris also represented the high-fashion Italian brand in a flowing, layered white gown that was composed of ruffles and lace designs.

Mariah wore D&G to the Alta Moda presentation as well in the form of a gorgeous, fitted dress that looked like it was patched together with squares of ornate fabric. She wore her curly hair down and styled it with a gorgeous headband. According to Page Six, Mariah’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon, were in attendance as well.

The “Without You” singer helped her kids get into the spirit of the high-fashion runway by creating a mini runway just for them to walk on, which she showed off on TikTok she posted to Instagram as well. The kids looked super into the cheesy video, which featured clapping audience members, outfit changes, flashing lights, and everything one may expect to find at a real-life catwalk. Monroe looked adorable as she strutted her stuff in a flowy blue dress that featured the same intricate pattern her mom wore to the Alta Moda show in a band under her chest and as her the straps of the dress. Moroccan then came out in a silky outfit complete with blue slacks and a white shirt.

Monroe and Moroccan then appeared in matching red outfits, but their enthusiasm for the limelight got in the way, leading them to jokingly fight on stage. Mariah dramatically stepped in to break up the pretend fight, which was successfully done by security guards. Mariah captioned the video, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video,” which got a laugh out of followers. Perhaps Mariah’s twins will walk the real catwalk one day — as long as they can get along!