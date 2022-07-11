Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

After 23 years of marriage and a pregnancy scandal, Steve Burton has officially filed for divorce from his wife Sheree.

By:
July 11, 2022 11:30PM EDT
Steve and Sheree Burton
View gallery
(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 21: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'See' held at the Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage, Westwood, United States - 12 Jan 2022
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Valerie Bertinelli, Tom Vitale Valerie Bertinelli, left, and Tom Vitale pose backstage at the People's Choice Awards on in Los Angeles Peoples Choice Awards Press Room, Los Angeles, USA
Image Credit: J C Olivera/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.

Sheree Burton & Steve Burton
Sheree Burton and Steve Burton (J C Olivera/PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

Steve took to Instagram stories earlier this summer to clarify the situation. “I wanted to clear something up,” he wrote. “Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

The longtime couple reportedly met on the set of the ABC soap in 1999. They share children Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7. Sheree has not confirmed details about her pregnancy or the identity of the father, though she did confirm the pregnancy itself via Instagram stories. “Life sure is full of surprises!” she captioned a baby bump photo.

Steve is currently appearing as Harris Michaels in Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. And while he’s been involved with Days of Our Lives as far back as 1988, he’s equally well-known for his run on General Hospital, which began in 1991. Steve did depart the show in 2012, appearing on The Young and the Restless in the interim. But by 2017, he’d returned to GH, only to be let go over the coronavirus vaccine mandate 7 months ago.

Sheree and Steve Burton
Sheree Burton and Steve Burton pose on the red carpet. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

At the time, Steve explained to fans in a video that he had applied for “medical and religious” exemptions, which were denied. “But this is also about personal freedom to me,” he told fans. “I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.” He also said it would be “an honor” to return to the show someday and added that whatever happened, he would be “forever grateful” for his experience on the show.

More From Our Partners

ad