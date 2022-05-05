Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyonce, Drew Barrymore & More Earn Nods

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are right around the corner. But first, the nominees! The 2022 nominations were announced on May 5, with hit soap The Young and the Restless leading with 18 nominations. Beyonce also scored her first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for the Talks with Mama Tina theme song.

The 2022 Daytime Emmys telecast will be presented live at 9 p.m. ET on June 24. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. See the list of nominations below:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

Counter Space

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence

Judge Mathis

Judy Justice

The People’s Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

For The Love of Kitchens

Growing Floret

Legacy List with Matt Paxton

Small Business Revolution

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

Super Soul Sunday

Outstanding Travel, Adventure & Nature Program

Dogs

Guy! Hawaiian Style

Penguin Town

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Uncharted Adventure

Outstanding Instructional & How-To Program

Dream Home Makeover

Home Work

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration

This Old House

Outstanding Arts & Popular Culture Program

Articulate with Jim Cotter

First Film

If These Walls Could Rock

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation

Music’s Greatest Mysteries

One Symphony, Two Orchestras

Power On: The Story of Xbox

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hot Ones

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Daytime Special

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dark Shadows and Beyond – The Jonathan Frid Story

Recipe for Change

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program

9 Months with Courteney Cox

The Black Church

Hunger Interrupted

The Juneteenth Menu

On the Rise

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more

Dr. Phil: Crossroads

Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital

Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen

Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals

Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

Christopher Kimball, Milk Street

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Leah Remini, People Puzzler

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living

Gary Bredow, Start Up

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation

Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House

Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town

Outstanding Original Song

“Grateful For It All,” The Young and the Restless

“Next To You,” The Young and the Restless

Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song, Talks With Mama Tina