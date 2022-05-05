Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyonce, Drew Barrymore & More Earn Nods

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are right around the corner. But first, the nominees! The 2022 nominations were announced on May 5, with hit soap The Young and the Restless leading with 18 nominations. Beyonce also scored her first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for the Talks with Mama Tina theme song.
The 2022 Daytime Emmys telecast will be presented live at 9 p.m. ET on June 24. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. See the list of nominations below:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Beyond Salem
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
Counter Space
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Mary McCartney Serves It Up
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Caught in Providence
Judge Mathis
Judy Justice
The People’s Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
For The Love of Kitchens
Growing Floret
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Small Business Revolution
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Travel, Adventure & Nature Program
Dogs
Guy! Hawaiian Style
Penguin Town
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Uncharted Adventure
Outstanding Instructional & How-To Program
Dream Home Makeover
Home Work
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration
This Old House
Outstanding Arts & Popular Culture Program
Articulate with Jim Cotter
First Film
If These Walls Could Rock
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation
Music’s Greatest Mysteries
One Symphony, Two Orchestras
Power On: The Story of Xbox
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hot Ones
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Daytime Special
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dark Shadows and Beyond – The Jonathan Frid Story
Recipe for Change
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program
9 Months with Courteney Cox
The Black Church
Hunger Interrupted
The Juneteenth Menu
On the Rise
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more
Dr. Phil: Crossroads
Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital
Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Culinary Host
Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen
Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals
Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
Christopher Kimball, Milk Street
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Leah Remini, People Puzzler
Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Daytime Program Host
Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living
Gary Bredow, Start Up
Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation
Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House
Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town
Outstanding Original Song
“Grateful For It All,” The Young and the Restless
“Next To You,” The Young and the Restless
Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song, Talks With Mama Tina