Camila Cabello Slays Patterned String Bikini In Sexy Mirror Selfie: Photo

Camila Cabello has been in Miami having a blast rocking a slew of different bikinis and her latest look is one of our favorites. The 25-year-old looked stunning when she wore a black and yellow geometric print bikini while posing for a mirror selfie with friends.
In the photo, Camila posed in the mirror with her two girlfriends while putting her incredible figure on full display. The plunging triangle bikini top featured black, yellow, and pink colors while the bottoms were high-rise and tied at the sides.
Camila accessorized her look with gold body chains and a pair of yellow cat-eye sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her light brown highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves.
Aside from this look, just the other day, Camila posted a video of herself wearing a yellow and black zebra print bikini while laughing and singing in Spanish.
In the video, Camila rocked a Tropic of C the C Animal-Print Bikini Top that featured super skinny straps and a low-cut, straight neckline. She styled the top with the matching Tropic of C the C Zebra-Print Bikini Bottoms which are high-rise and have skinny side-tie strings.
This isn’t the first time Camila has worn this bikini, in fact, she wore it back in April when she was in Miami. She styled the bikini with a cropped, long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt, layers of gold chain necklaces, big gold hoop earrings, and a pair of Saint Laurent Irregular Sunglasses.