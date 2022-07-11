Camila Cabello Slays Patterned String Bikini In Sexy Mirror Selfie: Photo

Camila Cabello has been in Miami having a blast rocking a slew of different bikinis and her latest look is one of our favorites. The 25-year-old looked stunning when she wore a black and yellow geometric print bikini while posing for a mirror selfie with friends.

In the photo, Camila posed in the mirror with her two girlfriends while putting her incredible figure on full display. The plunging triangle bikini top featured black, yellow, and pink colors while the bottoms were high-rise and tied at the sides.

Camila accessorized her look with gold body chains and a pair of yellow cat-eye sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her light brown highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *EXCLUSIVE* Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Kristin Cavallari soaks up the sun in a black bikini during a boat day with her kids on the 4th of July in Turks and Caicos. Shot on 07/04/22. Pictured: Kristin Cavallari BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Aside from this look, just the other day, Camila posted a video of herself wearing a yellow and black zebra print bikini while laughing and singing in Spanish.

In the video, Camila rocked a Tropic of C the C Animal-Print Bikini Top that featured super skinny straps and a low-cut, straight neckline. She styled the top with the matching Tropic of C the C Zebra-Print Bikini Bottoms which are high-rise and have skinny side-tie strings.

This isn’t the first time Camila has worn this bikini, in fact, she wore it back in April when she was in Miami. She styled the bikini with a cropped, long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt, layers of gold chain necklaces, big gold hoop earrings, and a pair of Saint Laurent Irregular Sunglasses.