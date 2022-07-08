Zendaya Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants While Visiting BF Tom Holland On Set In NYC

Zendaya looked stunning when she rocked a tiny black crop top with high-waisted pants while visiting her boyfriend Tom Holland on set in NYC.

By:
July 8, 2022
zendaya
Zendaya is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit and that’s exactly what she did while visiting her boyfriend, Tom Holland on the set of his new movie The Crowded Room in New York City on July 7. The 25-year-old rocked a tiny black cropped tank top with a pair of baggy high-waisted pants for the occasion.

zendaya
Zendaya looked stunning in a tiny black crop with a pair of high-waisted baggy black trousers while visiting Tom Holland on the set of his new film, ‘The Crowded Room’ in New York City on July 7. (BACKGRID)

Zendaya’s ribbed black high neck tank top was cut at the bottom to be cropped and it revealed her super tiny waist and toned abs. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted baggy black linen trousers that had wide leg hems. She held a black leather jacket in her hands but didn’t wear it considering it was a scorching hot day in NYC.

tom holland
Tom was dressed in character on set when he wore a teal crewneck sweater with blue jeans & brown boots. (BACKGRID)

As for her glam, Zendaya had her light brown highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She opted out of any makeup except for some clear lip gloss.

Tom, on the other hand, was dressed in character as he had his new long black hair down with front bangs. He rocked a pair of light-wash blue jeans and a green crewneck sweater with a pair of brown boots.

Zendaya has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just recently she attended the Time 100 Gala when she wore a stunning Bob Mackie Fall 1998 gown. The strapless teal and black dress featured a plunging corset bodice while the skirt flowed down. She accessorized with a dazzling diamond Bvlgari choker necklace.

When Zendaya isn’t dressed to the nines, she is usually dressed down and just the other day she rocked a pair of baggy black trousers with a baggy beige V-neck sweater, a brown silk scarf around her neck, and a pair of black leather Valentino Roman Stud Taps in Quilted Nappa.

