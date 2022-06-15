Zendaya Responds To Viral Pregnancy Rumors: ‘This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter’

After a wild TikTok video claiming that Zendaya is pregnant went viral on Twitter, the starlet took to social media to address the rumors herself.

June 15, 2022 2:39PM EDT
zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 9 am PST on April 26, 2022** Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy a casual day sightseeing and shopping in Boston Sunday afternoon. The Spiderman on screen and off screen lovebirds cut a stylish figure as they were seen strolling through the city and shopping at the Rolex store and Cartier on Newbury St. Zendaya kept cozy on a cool day in a great turtleneck sweater, casual grey trousers, sneakers and a fend crossbody bag as she held hands with Tom. The Spiderman star wore a lavender t-shirt and grey trousers for the outing. Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Holland and Zendaya seen holding Hands while leaving The Crosby Hotel in New York City. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828999_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Just to be clear — Zendaya is NOT pregnant! However, fans on Twitter weren’t so sure during the early hours of June 15, when a video that claimed to show her sonogram went viral. However, Zendaya shut down any speculation with a post on her Instagram Story. “See now this is why I stay off Twitter,” she wrote. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly. Anyway, back to filming.”

The video, which originated on TikTok, featured a sonogram photo that was photoshopped to look like it was posted on Zendaya’s Instagram page. Many fans must have not watched the entire video, though because the ending proved it was nothing but a joke. The end of the video featured a dancing GIF of Kris Jenner with the caption, “You just got Krissed!”

@ryan.roberts

THERE IS NO WAY #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #AmazonVirtualTryOn #MakeASplash #zendaya #tomholland #pregnant #fypシ #zyxcba

♬ original sound – wandakardashian

Still, it doesn’t take long for word to get out, and Twitter was abuzz for hours with fans wondering whether or not Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, were really expecting a baby. The two generated major buzz in 2021 during their press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came just months after they confirmed their romance with PDA pics last summer.

zendaya tol holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland on the red carpet. ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Rumors of Zendaya and Tom’s relationship were floating around for years before the kissing pics came out. Now, the two try to keep their romance out of the public eye, but are not afraid to show each other some love on social media for special occasions. Earlier this month, Zendaya even paid special tribute to Tom on his birthday by sharing a rare personal photo of them together with the caption, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest.”

Work is also a priority for Zendaya now, though. She’s currently filming the upcoming movie Challengers, and will also star in Dune 2. Plus, her hit show Euphoria has been renewed for a third season, although a filming schedule has not been confirmed yet.

