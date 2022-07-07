Nicki Minaj Cozies Up To Kenneth Petty In New Photos After He’s Sentenced To Probation

Shortly after news broke that Nicki Minaj's husband had been sentenced to probation for failing to register as a sex offender, she supported him by posting new family photos on Instagram.

July 7, 2022 7:36AM EDT
nicki minaj kenneth petty
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Weehawken, NJ - *EXCLUSIVE* - The music industry's 'Queen of Rap' Nicki Minaj is seen leaving a late-night studio session with her hubby Kenneth Petty and their newborn baby in Weehawken, New Jersey. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ROKA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj is seen keeping a low profile as she and her husband Kenneth Petty step out for a late-night dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj subtly showed support to her husband, Kenneth Petty, after he was sentenced to three years probation on July 6. The rapper took to Instagram to share two rare photos of Kenneth and the pair’s son, who is only know publicly as ‘Papa Bear.’ In the first pic, Papa Bear sits on Kenneth’s shoulders, with both of them staring straight into the camera. In the second pic, Nicki joins her guys, cozying up to Kenneth from behind and showing off long, purple locks.

The post came just hours after Kenneth was sentenced in Los Angeles. He received three years probation and a year of home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, according to CBS News. He will also reportedly have to pay a $55,000 fine.

Kenneth was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in the mid 1990s, long before he and Nicki got together. After spending time in a New York prison for the crime, he was required to register as a sex offender in the state. His sentence required that he register as a sex offender in any state that he moved to in the future.

nicki minaj kenneth petty
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs show. ( Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In November 2019, Kenneth ran into some legal trouble during a traffic stop in Los Angeles. When police ran his license, they discovered that he did not register as a sex offender in California, despite previously moving there with Nicki. He was arrested at the time, but eventually released after paying a $20,000 bond. In March 2020, Kenneth was arrested again after he still didn’t register in California, a state which requires registration. He pled not guilty to the charges at the time.

However, in Sept. 2021, Kenneth appeared virtually in court, where he pled guilty for failure to register as a sex offender in California. His possible sentencing was up 10 ten years in prison, so the probation and home detention he did receive is actually a much lesser sentence. Nicki has not verbally commented on the situation, but the timing of her latest Instagram post says it all!

