Carlos Santana’s Cause Of Collapse Revealed: He’s Doing ‘Well’, Says Wife

Carlos Santana is doing much better after he was rushed to a hospital during a Detroit concert on Tuesday, July 5. The 74-year-old rocker’s wife Cindy Blackman shared an update on his condition to her social media, as well as revealing that “heat exhaustion and dehydration” were the cause of his collapse. She also thanked fans for all the support after his hospitalization. “Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him!” she wrote.

Cindy shared a photo of her and her husband side-by-side while detailing exactly what had happened in her Instagram caption. “Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue,” she said.

Despite Carlos’ recent hospitalization, she promised that he’ll make a full recovery, and it sounds like he should be back to playing in no time! “He’ll be as good as new soon!” Cindy wrote. After the incident, Carlos’ rep told HollywoodLife that he was getting better in a statement. “He is resting and doing very well,” they said.

Carlos was reportedly about 20 minutes into his set, and was performing his track “Joy” when he collapsed onstage, per Setlist.fm. The rocker’s show on the following night at the Star Lake Pavillion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was rescheduled to a later date, without tour openers Earth, Wind And Fire, according to the musician’s website. The next date on his “Miraculous Supernatural” tour is scheduled for Friday, July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

Carlos will be on tour with his self-titled band throughout the end of August, when the run wraps up in Tampa, Florida. The rocker will then have a residency billed as “An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live” in Las Vegas with two runs at the House of Blues in September and November, per his website.