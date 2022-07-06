Sharna Burgess Shares 1st Photo of Baby Zane’s Face & Reveals She Had A C-Section

Sharna Burgess has been keeping a low profile on social media since giving birth to her baby boy, Zane Green, on June 28, but she re-appeared over July 4th weekend and then again on July 5th to share some updates. First, on July 3, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted the first photo of Zane’s face. In the image, he’s laying on her chest as they both close their eyes to get some much-needed rest. “I don’t have words yet that can do this justice,” Sharna admitted. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever.” She also added that she will “love” baby Zane and “worry about him” until her “last breath and beyond.”

On July 5, Sharna took to her Instagram Story to show off her postpartum body in a crop top and leggings. “It’s been one heck of a week!” she gushed. “It’s been beautiful. I am in newborn bliss and I have so much, obviously, to share, but I’m taking my time being in my moment.” Sharna also confirmed that she had to have a C-section when she delivered Zane, and promised that she’d share the full story at a later time.

“It’s not traumatic by any means,” she clarified. “It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and baby. This is why when people asked me, ‘What’s your birth plan?’ I would say, ‘I plan to give birth.’ He was going to come out the way he wanted to and the way he was meant to. I’m so glad I trusted in that because if I went in with a plan of what I thought it’d be, it would’ve shaken me to know it changed. I’m super grateful to my approach for everything.

Zane is the first baby for Sharna and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. However, the actor already has four sons from past relationships — he shares three kids with Megan Fox and one with Vanessa Marcil.

To conclude her July 5 Instagram video, Sharna shared some brands that she’s been loving using since having her baby. She also confirmed that she’d be more active on social media soon, but said she just wanted to soak up these early days with her baby boy first.