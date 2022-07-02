Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Zane Resting On Her 4 Days After Giving Birth

Sharna Burgess, 37, is taking in the joys of new motherhood. The Dancing with the Stars pro took to her Instagram story to share clips of her and her brand new baby boy, Zane Walker Green, whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, 48. In one of the clips, she was laying in bed with the newborn, as he gently snuggled into her chest. She had her hair up in a high bun and smiled into the camera with a makeup-free face.

Another clip showed the doting mom in a similar position with the bundle of joy, whom she welcomed on June 28, only this time, she had her hair down. She gently rubbed his head as he wore a white, black, and light blue patterned hat and matching outfit and stayed warm under a blanket with her. “A part of my heart exists just for you,” she sweetly captioned the video.

Sharna’s latest two videos come after she and Brian announced the birth of Zane with a black and white photo of his little hand holding what appeared to be Brian’s finger, which can be seen below, and a loving message. “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Sharna and Brian first revealed they were expecting their first child together in Feb. The lovebirds happily posed for photos as the actor cradled the dancer’s stomach and gazed lovingly in her eyes at the time of the happy news. It came almost a year and a half after they first started dating.

Zane is the first child for Sharna but he joins four of Brian’s other kids. They include Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and 9-year-old Noah Shannon, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.