Chase Stokes Pays Tribute To ‘Outer Banks’ John B Stand-In Killed In Hit & Run Crash: ‘A Bright Light’

Chase Stokes is working through the untimely death of John B Outer Banks stand in Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, who was killed in a hit and run accident in the early morning hours of July 5. “Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” Chase, 29, wrote via Instagram stories on July 6. “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.”

Chase continued, ruminating on the shock of AJ’s death, which happened in Charleston, South Carolina, around 2:30 AM, according to witnesses. He was reportedly hit by two separate cars, both of which fled the scene. “I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least,” Chase continued in his emotional message. “We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that — Thank you AJ. Fly high angel.” Chase concluded the message with a red heart emoji.

AJ reportedly passed away from his injuries, following the hit and run incidents at a nearby hospital. No charges have been filed, but police are seeking further information about the car that struck him. The wildly popular Netflix series is currently filming its third season in the area. Kimmie Stewart Casting issued their own statement via Facebook, saying in part, “Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning. AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set.”

They continued, explaining his role on the popular teen series. “He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”