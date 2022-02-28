See Pics

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Hold Hands In Cast Photos As ‘OBX’ Season 3 Filming Begins

John B. and Sarah Cameron forever! ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 has officially started filming, and Netflix shared new photos that show exes Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline holding hands!

Time to head to Poguelandia! The highly-anticipated third season of Outer Banks is now underway, and the cast is all together again to start production. On February 28, Netflix revealed two cast photos that included Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss. In the photos, exes Chase and Madelyn are holding hands.

“Wouldn’t wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production,” the caption read. The ladies of OBX are decked out in bikinis and shorts. Chase and Jonathan have surfboards. Rudy is giving Drew a piggyback ride.

Filming began just over a month after Madelyn had to shut down rumors she was leaving the show. “Hi so I’m getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx. I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not greatful [sic] for it, and for everyone who has watched it. Not everything on the internet is true,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story post on January 24.

Sarah Cameron will be back, along with the rest of the Pogues. At the end of last season, the Pogues found themselves stranded on a deserted island after escaping Rafe and Ward’s clutches on a boat. They dubbed the place “Pogulandia.” We’re not exactly sure how Rafe ends on the island, but this is Rafe we’re talking about.

Just a few months after the release of season 2, Chase and Madelyn broke up. The couple, who met on the set of Outer Banks, split in November 2021 after one year of dating. Since their relationship ended, Madelyn has been spotted out with Zack Bia.

Despite their breakup, there’s no bad blood between Chase and Madelyn whatsoever. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Chase told Us Weekly in December 2021. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”